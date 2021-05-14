Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.19. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 62,188 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.