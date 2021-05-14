CertiK (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.16 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $104.00 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,232,784 coins and its circulating supply is 44,632,845 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

