CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

CEU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.75. 137,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$442.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

