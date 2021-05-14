CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.
CEU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.75. 137,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$442.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
