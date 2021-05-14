Chain Guardians Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $21.03 million and $998,807.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,125,716 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

