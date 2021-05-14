ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,250.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 991,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

