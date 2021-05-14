Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

