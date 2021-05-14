Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.78 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $318.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 447.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.38 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.