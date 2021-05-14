Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 8.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

CHTR stock traded up $7.49 on Friday, hitting $692.79. 8,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,221. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $704.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.83 and a 200-day moving average of $636.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

