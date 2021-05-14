Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 78,076 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Syneos Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Syneos Health by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

