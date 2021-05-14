Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,458 shares of company stock worth $42,370,454 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $306.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day moving average is $352.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

