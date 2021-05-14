Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

