Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,620 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Amdocs worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

