Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $43.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 54,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

