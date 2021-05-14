Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $820.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.27 and its 200-day moving average is $768.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.