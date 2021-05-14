Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CME Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.26 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

