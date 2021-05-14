Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

