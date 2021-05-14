Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $323.33 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.90. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

