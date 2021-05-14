ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.63 or 1.00148121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00219133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004279 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

