ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0072 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and $553,153.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,777.00 or 0.99820599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004403 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

