Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Announces Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMPI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

