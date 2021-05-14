Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 210,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,842,001 shares.The stock last traded at $78.29 and had previously closed at $76.07.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

