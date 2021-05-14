Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $276.21

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.21 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.91), with a volume of 283,440 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £847.27 million and a PE ratio of 24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

