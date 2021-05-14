Cheryl K. Beebe Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

