Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. Chewy has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

