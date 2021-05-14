Chi Gastoken Market Capitalization Tops $4.03 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00009491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 55% higher against the dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $371,701.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

