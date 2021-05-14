Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,321. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $530.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

