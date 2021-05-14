Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.21

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 3033892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $516.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.