Chimpion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Chimpion has a market cap of $142.36 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00008925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

