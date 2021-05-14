China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Greenridge Global’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,042. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of 408.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

