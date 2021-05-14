China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.22

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $33.19. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 6,048 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNH shares. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

