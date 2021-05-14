Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 1,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,173,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

