Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $13.80. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

