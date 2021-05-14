Chrono.tech Hits One Day Volume of $291,249.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $291,249.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $13.54 or 0.00026846 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

