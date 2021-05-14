Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $8,167,760. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2,578.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.