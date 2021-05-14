Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 329.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of Chubb by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $8,167,760. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $168.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

