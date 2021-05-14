Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.41. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 122,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,238. The firm has a market cap of $849.21 million, a PE ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,542. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

