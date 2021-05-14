CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 41,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.