CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

CIX stock traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.81. 834,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$21.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,017,640. Insiders have bought 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 over the last ninety days.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

