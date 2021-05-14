CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CIX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE:CIX traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,531. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.15 and a 1 year high of C$21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

