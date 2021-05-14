CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$23.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.81. 834,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.15 and a 52 week high of C$21.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.