CIBC Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.22.

APR.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.15. 59,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,858. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.06.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

