CIBC Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$234.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$203.44.

CTC.A traded down C$1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$211.20. 62,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$93.50 and a one year high of C$213.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

