CIBC Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to $47.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of NPIFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. Northland Power has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

