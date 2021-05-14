CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$35,100.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,705,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,368.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Monday, April 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

CIBT Education Group stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.78. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,814. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$55.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

