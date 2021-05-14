Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

NASDAQ:CDTX remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Friday. 1,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,862. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.