Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Trimmed by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 8.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

CI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,708. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

