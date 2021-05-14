Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

