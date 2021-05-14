Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.78.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $353.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.73. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $204.24 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

