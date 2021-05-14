Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $353.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $204.24 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

