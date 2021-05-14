Cipher Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $172,107.62 and $83,359.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00112639 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.60 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002863 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

